HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The North Freeway is shut down heading south due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig near Rankin Road overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two woman are dead, a man is in critical condition and two young children were injured in the multiple-vehicle crash.

The man was standing outside of a vehicle when the collision occurred and jumped from the overpass to avoid being hit, deputies said. He fell 30 feet to the ground.

Deputies said the injuries to a 3-year-old child and a 1-year-old not life-threatening.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. and as of 4:15 a.m. all southbound/inbound lanes remain closed.

Motorists can expect the freeway to be closed for several hours as deputies conduct their investigation.

