Traffic Alert: 10-car pile-up causing delays on SB I-45 at North Loop 610

HOUSTON — A 10-car pile-up is blocking several lanes of the North Freeway at the 610 North Loop are blocked after an accident.

Traffic is getting through, but delays are expected with traffic currently backed up to Stuebner Airline Rd.

There is no information as to what led up to the crash, but at least 10 vehicles are believed to be involved.

No injuries have been reported yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

