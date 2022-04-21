Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash causing massive delays on Eastex Freeway in Montgomery County

Jennifer Reyna recommends taking the 494 Loop to avoid the backup. It could take drivers nearly two hours to get from New Caney to downtown Houston.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A multi-car crash is impacting traffic on the Eastex Freeway in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says the delay could cost drivers an hour and half on their morning drive.

This happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Northpark. Reyna says the feeder road will not save you time in the case.

She recommends taking the 494 Loop to avoid the backup. It could take motorists two hours to get from New Caney to downtown Houston.

