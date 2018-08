ATASCOCITA, Texas – FM 1960 is closed in both directions in northeast Harris County due to a mulch fire in the Atascocita area.

Atascocita fire officials say the fire is at the Dirt Cheap Mulch located in the 4400 block of FM 1960.

URGENT ALERT: FM 1960 East is SHUTDOWN in both directs in front of Dirt Cheap Mulch due to a major fire. AVOID THE AREA. — Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) August 24, 2018

They say to avoid the area.

#KHOUtraffic: Avoid FM 1960 east of Humble. All lanes impacted by mulch fire near Woodland Hills Drive. Air 11 is on the way to check it out https://t.co/VHSeog4gER #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/VnCvpVVXw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 24, 2018

