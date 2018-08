HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a fatal collision at FM 1960 and the North Freeway that left a man dead Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. FM 1960 heading west is closed, so motorists should expect delays in the area.

HCSO Vehicular Crimes unit is working a fatality accident at FM 1960 and 45. Westbound 1960 is shut down please expect major delays. And adult male is confirmed deceased. pic.twitter.com/d9ra8gpRK3 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 10, 2018

