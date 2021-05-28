x
Traffic Alert: Major crashes causing delays on I-10, I-45 and I-69 in the downtown area

Check this list of incidents before you hit the road.
Delays on I-10 due to nearby crash May 28, 2021

HOUSTON — Multiple wrecks are snarling traffic on freeways around downtown Friday as the busy Memorial Day weekend travel rush gets started.

Big wreck on I-10 East

As of 11:55 a.m. major delays were reported eastbound on I-10 East at Lockwood due to a rollover reported by Houston police east of downtown. The backup is so bad, it is also stacking up on I-69 into the Midtown/Third Ward areas as people try to take the interchange.

Delays on I-45 North

There are also delays on I-45 North just north of downtown due to a major wreck involving a heavy truck, reported Houston TranStar. That wreck is at Main Street heading northbound.

List of incidents and traffic map:

