Traffic Alert: Major crashes causing delays on I-10, I-45 and I-69 in the downtown area

HOUSTON — Multiple wrecks are snarling traffic on freeways around downtown Friday as the busy Memorial Day weekend travel rush gets started.
Big wreck on I-10 East
As of 11:55 a.m. major delays were reported eastbound on I-10 East at Lockwood due to a rollover reported by Houston police east of downtown. The backup is so bad, it is also stacking up on I-69 into the Midtown/Third Ward areas as people try to take the interchange.
Delays on I-45 North
There are also delays on I-45 North just north of downtown due to a major wreck involving a heavy truck, reported Houston TranStar. That wreck is at Main Street heading northbound.
List of incidents and traffic map:
