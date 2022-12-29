Traffic alerts: Eastex Freeway reopens after crash, West Loop still closed after vehicle fire

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — The Eastex Freeway is back open heading outbound after being closed due to a major crash near Parker this morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:22 a.m. and involves two vehicles. The freeway reopened just before 6 a.m. but there is still a backup.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers should exit and take the service road as soon as they see the backup. The Hardy Toll is also available as an alternative route.

A vehicle fire is also slowing traffic on the 610 West Loop heading south near the Katy Freeway exit. The exit ramp, left interchange and right interchange remain closed as of 4 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to the westbound lanes of the I-10 corridor.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.