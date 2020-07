Traffic is slow in both directions in the Greenspoint area.

HOUSTON — A crash involving an overturned concrete mixer has shut down all westbound lanes of Beltway 8-North in the Greenspoint area.

Eastbound traffic is also impacted as crews work to remove the wreckage.

There's no confirmation of injuries or deaths. Houston TranStar reported the crash involved just one vehicle, and it happened shortly before 6 a.m.

The wreck is located at Ella, just west of I-45.