TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash blocks part of I-10 westbound at East Loop entrance ramp

HOUSTON — A fatal crash involving a loaded truck blocked multiple inbound lanes of the I-10 East Freeway Wednesday morning just east of the East Loop on-ramp.

It happened just before 11 a.m. between Mercury Drive and the East Loop.

While it wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, at least one person died at the scene and only one vehicle was involved, police said.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

