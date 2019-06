HOUSTON — The I-45 ramp at Highway 288 and US 69 is back open after it was shut down for construction back in January.

The ramp was initially scheduled to reopen in July but crews finished the job ahead of schedule.

The northbound connector ramp was officially reopened on Saturday, according to TxDOT.

