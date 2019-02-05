HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-45 North were shut down early Thursday due to a deadly crash.

The incident happened near Tidwell at about 1:20 a.m. As of 5:30 a.m. the freeway remained shut down with no estimated time as to when it would reopen because the roadway was damaged in the crash and fire.

Houston police say a vehicle crashed into the guardrail for unknown reasons and was then struck by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sped away, and then a third car came along and struck the first vehicle again.

Both vehicles caught fire, and the driver of the first vehicle died at the scene, police say.

The third driver remained at the scene. The investigation into the crash continues at this time.

Drivers are currently being forced to the frontage road.

While some of the wreckage has been cleared from the scene, Houston police tell KHOU 11 it will be up to the Texas Department of Transportation to inspect the road's damage before it can be reopened.

Drivers can take I-45 North southbound to Beltway 8 North eastbound. Use the Beltway to connect to the Hardy Toll Road or I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound.

