HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig and another vehicle has caused a fuel spill on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County, according to Houston TranStar.

The cleanup is still underway, and all mainlanes are closed in both directions. The highway, also called Tomball Parkway, is closed at W. Montgomery (inside Beltway 8).

The incident happened before 5 a.m. and the shutdown was still in place as of 6:20 a.m.

Alternate route: Drivers can use Beltway 8, the toll road or frontage road, and I-45 to get around the scene.

