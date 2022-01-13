x
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash backs up traffic on Gulf Freeway heading inbound near I-69

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads.
A deadly crash has all of the inbound mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway shut down near I-69 Thursday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened around 2:45 a.m. near Lockwood. The freeway reopened just after 6 a.m. but the backup remains.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

