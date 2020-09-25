Traffic Alert: Gulf Freeway likely closed for hours after concrete mixer crash

All southbound lanes are blocked at Griggs, near the 610 South Loop.

HOUSTON — There's a big mess causing delays on the Gulf Freeway early Friday where a major crash was reported before sunrise.

Views from Air 11 showed a truck on its side with wet concrete spilled all over the road near Griggs.

All southbound lanes are blocked just inside the 610 South Loop, and northbound lanes are slow as well due to rubbernecking:

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. Friday. The backup was still going on as of 7:40 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.