Traffic Alert: Flipped big rig shuts down I-10 East heading eastbound in Highlands area

HIGHLANDS, Texas — Drivers heading east out of Houston will want to avoid I-10 early Wednesday.
Note: this story contains a raw video clip from Air 11 with no audio
Houston TranStar reported that an 18-wheeler flipped on the mainlanes eastbound near Thompson Road, in the Highlands area, just before 5 a.m.
As of 7:50 a.m. the eastbound lanes were still blocked.
Views from Air 11 showed that wreckers were working to upright the truck.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available.
Detour
Those heading east can use Highway 225 or Highway 90 to get around the area. Otherwise you will be facing a backup of several miles into Channelview.