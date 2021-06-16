Traffic Alert: Flipped big rig shuts down I-10 East heading eastbound in Highlands area

All eastbound lanes were blocked just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and remained blocked as of 7:50 a.m.

HIGHLANDS, Texas — Drivers heading east out of Houston will want to avoid I-10 early Wednesday.

Houston TranStar reported that an 18-wheeler flipped on the mainlanes eastbound near Thompson Road, in the Highlands area, just before 5 a.m.

As of 7:50 a.m. the eastbound lanes were still blocked.

Views from Air 11 showed that wreckers were working to upright the truck.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

