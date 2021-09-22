TRAFFIC ALERT: Flipped big rig shuts down 610 North heading westbound

As of 5 a.m., the truck was still on its side. All westbound traffic is being forced onto I-45 North. Drivers will want to avoid the area, if possible.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11's Stephanie Simmons is tracking a major crash that is causing delays on Houston's north side early Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the 610 North Loop, according to Houston TranStar.

It appeared a big rig flipped on its side at the I-45 interchange. It's reported that it took firefighters about 25 minutes to free the driver, who was then taken to the hospital.

