x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Traffic

Traffic Alert: 2 fiery, deadly crashes close I-45 North in Spring and I-10 East ramp in downtown

Check back for updates to these traffic situations and watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11.

HOUSTON — There are two traffic alerts to watch out for as you hit the roads in the Houston area early Monday after separate deadly crashes.

As of 5:50 a.m. I-45 North southbound remained blocked at Cypresswood Drive in the Spring area. And the I-10 East westbound ramp to I-69 Eastex was blocked in downtown after a deadly crash.

I-45 crash

The I-45 crash was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. when an older Mitsubishi Montero SUV slammed into the back of a street sweeper.

Credit: Onscenetv for KHOU 11
I-45 North crash early Monday

Both vehicles caught fire, killing one person in the SUV. Two others were injured in the wreck, including the street sweeper driver. Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.

I-10 crash

Meanwhile, Houston police are also investigating a deadly, fiery crash on I-10 East. Houston TranStar reported that crash happened just before 4 a.m. and involved a big rig. At least one person was killed there as well. The ramp from I-10 East heading westbound to I-69 is blocked — the mainlanes are open.

MAP: View Houston traffic reports

Check back for updates to these traffic situations and watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11.

Related Articles