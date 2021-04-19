Check back for updates to these traffic situations and watch #HTownRush on KHOU 11.

HOUSTON — There are two traffic alerts to watch out for as you hit the roads in the Houston area early Monday after separate deadly crashes.

As of 5:50 a.m. I-45 North southbound remained blocked at Cypresswood Drive in the Spring area. And the I-10 East westbound ramp to I-69 Eastex was blocked in downtown after a deadly crash.

I-45 crash

The I-45 crash was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. when an older Mitsubishi Montero SUV slammed into the back of a street sweeper.

Both vehicles caught fire, killing one person in the SUV. Two others were injured in the wreck, including the street sweeper driver. Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.

I-10 crash

Meanwhile, Houston police are also investigating a deadly, fiery crash on I-10 East. Houston TranStar reported that crash happened just before 4 a.m. and involved a big rig. At least one person was killed there as well. The ramp from I-10 East heading westbound to I-69 is blocked — the mainlanes are open.