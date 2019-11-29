HOUSTON — A fatal crash investigation that shut down all lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway blocked heading northbound/inbound at Edgebrook has cleared.

The freeway is back open as of 12:25 p.m.

The crash is just inside or north of Beltway 8. Houston TranStar reported that it happened shortly after 9 a.m.

Watch live, raw video from Houston Transtar in this story.

MAP: View Houston traffic

Accident investigators said it appeared the box truck was traveling inbound on the Gulf Freeway service road when it crossed over the grass divider into the main lanes of traffic.

The box truck hit a red pickup truck before hitting the center divider and falling on its side, however investigators haven’t determined what caused the driver of the box truck to cross into the main lanes.

That box truck driver was declared dead at the scene.

No occupants in the red pickup truck have reported any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter