Precinct 4 is still investigating after a fatal crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has shutdown all main lanes of Beltway 8 southbound at Clay Road, according to officials.

Harris County's Precinct 4 says the crash happened at around 3 a.m. in west Houston.

At least once person is confirmed deceased, but officials have not confirmed any other injuries or how many people were involved in the accident.

Traffic is being diverted to the Clay Road exit and onto the feeder.