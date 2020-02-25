PASADENA, Texas — All westbound lanes of Highway 225 were closed late Monday night due to a fatal crash, officials said.
As of 4:30 a.m. the following morning the lanes were still closed with an investigation underway.
All westbound traffic at Preston is was forced to the frontage road.
MAP: View Houston traffic conditions
The freeway reopened at about 5:20 a.m.
Police have not released further details about the crash itself.
