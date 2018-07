HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an 18-wheeler along the Sam Houston Parkway North service road Friday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection with Tanner Road and is expected to have the frontage road along Beltway 8 West blocked for a few hours.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating a fatal crash at Tanner Road & W. Sam Houston Parkway North service road. Preliminary information it involves a passenger vehicle & an 18-wheeler. The north & southbound lanes of Beltway 8 at Tanner are currently closed. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2018

Beltway 8 West frontage rd at Tanner has multiple frontage rd lanes (NB and SB) blocked due to fatal crash. Could take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/mxZ9hjGfer — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 20, 2018

© 2018 KHOU