Moo! Drivers slam the brakes after spotting a cow on Houston freeway

A livestock team was brought in to wrangle the cow.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — I-10 East and Beltway 8-East have reopened after an earlier cow sighting and a crash.

Note: the video in this story is a raw feed with no audio from Houston TranStar and Air11.

The sheriff's office said a cow was spotted in the mainlanes before 8 a.m.

A short time later, a major crash was also reported heading westbound on I-10.

It's unknown if the wreck was directly caused by the cow.

About a half hour later, the cow was off the freeway and resting in a nearby cemetery. The sheriff's office brought in a livestock team to wrangle the animal.

Impacted roadways have now reopened.