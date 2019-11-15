HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash along the 610 South Loop Friday morning.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes near MLK Jr. Blvd at about 9:15 a.m. As of 10:20 a.m. all westbound mainlanes remained blocked with the eastbound lanes slow due to rubbernecking.

Police allowed some westbound drivers to exit the freeway by going the wrong direction via an on-ramp. All traffic is being kept to the frontage road with lengthy backups reported.

At this time further details about the crash were not immediately available, but police confirm at least one person died.

Views from Air 11 showed the results of a horrific crash. Two pickup trucks and a small silver car collided. The car was so badly damaged it is difficult to determine the make and model.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments.

