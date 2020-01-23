HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-69 the Eastex Freeway were closed in Houston early Thursday following a deadly crash.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. As of 4:45 a.m. all southbound lanes remained blocked at Crosstimbers.

Police said a driver left the road and crashed into a pole. There were no other vehicles involved, it appeared.

TXDoT confirmed there was damage to a guardrail at the scene.

The investigation continues at this time. Avoid the area if you can.

