HOUSTON — All southbound lanes of I-69 the Eastex Freeway were closed in Houston early Thursday following a deadly crash.
According to Houston TranStar, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. As of 4:45 a.m. all southbound lanes remained blocked at Crosstimbers.
Police said a driver left the road and crashed into a pole. There were no other vehicles involved, it appeared.
TXDoT confirmed there was damage to a guardrail at the scene.
The investigation continues at this time. Avoid the area if you can.
