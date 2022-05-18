Traffic alert: Big rig carrying rolls of cable wedged under train trestle on East Freeway

The incident happened at 8 p.m. and is expected to cause major headaches for the morning commute.

HOUSTON — A big rig wedged under a train trestle is causing a major traffic headache on the I-10 East Freeway heading inbound Wednesday morning.

The big rig was carrying large rolls of cable which was too tall to pass underneath the bridge.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 8 p.m. Tuesday heading inbound near Wayside. Multiple lanes are affected as crews work to clear the crash scene.

The scene is expected to be active for several more hours. Traffic was backed up past the 610 Loop at 6:30 a.m.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said motorists, especially those coming in from the Channelview area, are encouraged to use the 610 East Loop as an alternate route during the morning commute.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

