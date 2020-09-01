HOUSTON — There are several miles of traffic backed up on the 610 East Loop heading southbound early Thursday.

It appears shortly before 6 a.m. an 18-wheeler trailer buckled and spilled several tons of gravel on the roadway.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes at Market, just south of I-10. Multiple right hand lanes are blocked along with a ramp coming off I-10.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and use I-45 or Beltway 8 instead.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

