Traffic alert: Big rig crashes into light pole on Westheimer in west Houston

Police said there are live wires on the ground near the crash and urging motorists to avoid the area.

HOUSTON — Emergency crews have responded to an 18-wheeler crash after the big rig tore down a utility pole in west Houston Thursday morning.

This happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Westheimer at Dunvale.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

