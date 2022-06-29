Traffic alert: Big rig crash closes Highway 225 in both directions at Beltway 8

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

HOUSTON — Highway 225 is closed in both directions at Beltway 8 East due to a big rig crash Wednesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. All of the mainlanes remain blocked as of 10:20 a.m.

No word on any injuries related to the crash.

