HOUSTON — KHOU 11's Stephanie Simmons reports a pile-up crash has traffic backed up on I-45 North heading northbound.

A total of nine vehicles were involved, reports Houston TranStar.

The crash was reported at Highway 249/Mount Houston Rd around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

As of 9:15 a.m. three of the freeway's northbound lanes were still blocked with a five-mile backup reported.

Views from Houston TranStar show a big rig is involved in the incident, which appears to be a chain reaction fender bender. Some vehicles spun around in the crash.

Simmons recommends drivers take the Hardy Toll Road or Eastex Freeway instead to head north of Houston.

