610 North Loop reopens after early-morning big rig crash, fuel spill

As of noon all lanes are now open.

12 PM UPDATE: All lanes have now reopened along the 610 North Loop, reports Houston TranStar.

The original version of this story follows

====

HOUSTON — All westbound lanes of the 610 N Loop were blocked at Homestead due to an early-morning big rig crash.

The wreck happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. All lanes were blocked for about five hours until two reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

The truck flipped on its side and spilled fuel, resulting in a hazmat response.