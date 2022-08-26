Traffic alert: 610 East Loop closed in both directions this weekend

If you're headed to the Ship Channel area on the eastside, you should know about a big closure that will affect traffic through early Monday.

HOUSTON — Heads up, drivers. KHOU 11 News traffic expert Jennifer Reyna warns there will be traffic headaches in the Ship Channel area all weekend.

There are multiple closures that begin at 9 p.m. tonight and run through 5 a.m. Monday, according to TxDOT. It's all part of the project to improve the 610 East Loop and the Ship Channel bridge, according to TxDOT.

Ship Channel area closures

The I-610 East Loop NB main lanes at SH 225

Drivers will continue northbound on I-610 to SH 225 westbound to Broadway St. make a U-turn at the intersection onto the frontage road to enter the SH 225 eastbound main lanes. Access I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound back to I-610 northbound.

SH 225 WB main lanes and direct connector to I-610 East Loop NB

Detour to the I-610 West direct connector and continue on I-610 West to I-45 North to I-69 northbound to I-10 east back to I-610 East Loop northbound.

The I-610 East Loop SB main lanes at I-10 East

Detour to I-10 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to I-610 eastbound.

The I-10 East eastbound and westbound connector ramps to I-610 East Loop Southbound will also close, along with several other entrance and exit ramps associated with this project.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

TONIGHT: I-610 East Loop northbound and southbound at the Ship Channel Bridge will be closed starting at 9pm until 5am Monday (8/29) for road work. Expect major delays. Seek alternate route. Get more info at https://t.co/5dcQzvNZbL. pic.twitter.com/cZqsv6lS1E — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 26, 2022