Traffic alert: 610 East Loop closed in both directions this weekend

HOUSTON — Heads up, drivers. KHOU 11 News traffic expert Jennifer Reyna warns there will be traffic headaches in the Ship Channel area all weekend.
There are multiple closures that begin at 9 p.m. tonight and run through 5 a.m. Monday, according to TxDOT. It's all part of the project to improve the 610 East Loop and the Ship Channel bridge, according to TxDOT.
Ship Channel area closures
The I-610 East Loop NB main lanes at SH 225
- Drivers will continue northbound on I-610 to SH 225 westbound to Broadway St. make a U-turn at the intersection onto the frontage road to enter the SH 225 eastbound main lanes. Access I-610 westbound to I-45 northbound to I-69 northbound to I-10 eastbound back to I-610 northbound.
SH 225 WB main lanes and direct connector to I-610 East Loop NB
- Detour to the I-610 West direct connector and continue on I-610 West to I-45 North to I-69 northbound to I-10 east back to I-610 East Loop northbound.
The I-610 East Loop SB main lanes at I-10 East
- Detour to I-10 westbound to I-69 southbound to I-45 southbound to I-610 eastbound.
The I-10 East eastbound and westbound connector ramps to I-610 East Loop Southbound will also close, along with several other entrance and exit ramps associated with this project.
You can find detailed detour information here from Houston TranStar.
Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.