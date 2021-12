KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says motorists should not need to take an alternate route.

HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler was engulfed in flames on the Eastex Freeway just past the 610 North Loop early Wednesday morning.

This happened just after 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes. According to Houston Transtar, traffic two right lanes was being affected.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.