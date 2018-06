WALLER COUNTY, Texas – One person was killed after a vehicle struck a parked 18-wheeler causing it to catch fire on the Katy Freeway early Friday morning.

According to DPS, it happened on the westbound lanes near Pederson Road. All westbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.

No other details were available.

