DEER PARK, Texas -- All eastbound lanes of Highway 225 were shut down early Thursday after a deadly crash.

Houston TranStar reports the crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Center Street in Deer Park.

Police say one person died in the rollover crash.

As of 4:40 a.m. all lanes were still blocked with traffic forced to the frontage road. Drivers can take Beltway 8 to Greenshadow Dr/13th to get around the crash.

