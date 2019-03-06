DENVER — People will do anything to save themselves an insurance claim, including something that could cause a much more serious accident.

Each time it hails, Colorado drivers who are out in the storm tend to steer toward the nearest bridge or overpass to find a safe space to park and wait it out.

“Overpasses are not parking lots,” said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol. “They’re not parking spots. They’re not designed to be parked underneath.

“As soon as you park you’re now putting yourself and other people at risk.”

In the last 10 years, hail has caused $3 billion in insured damages, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. In 2018, the association reported Colorado saw 332 events with one-inch diameter or larger hail.

But Lewis said drivers who pull over under overpasses create the potential for a bigger pileup.

“We’re talking about inclement weather which usually means reduced visibility,” he said. “It means people who may not be paying attention to what else is going on around them because they are so concerned about their vehicles.”

And Lewis said drivers who are parked illegally on the highway and cause an accident could face more than a hail damage claim.

“It may be just as much your fault as anyone else because you’re in an area where you aren’t supposed to be parking,” he said.

So what should you do?

Lewis suggests if you feel uncomfortable driving in hail conditions, you first slow down, then try to get off the road and park in a designated parking spot. If you’re seeking shelter, you could find it under the overhang of a gas station.

If you feel uncomfortable driving and can’t safely find a designated parking space, Lewis said to be sure you pull completely off the road and use flashers and lights to indicate to other drivers that your vehicle is parked.

