HOUSTON — Hundreds of people are injured or killed in auto-pedestrian accidents each year in Houston, according to a study conducted by LINK Houston.
The local nonprofit says between 2013 and 2017, more than 12,000 people were injured or killed in auto-ped crashes.
Below are the most dangerous intersections in Houston, according to LINKHouston.
- Long Point & Gessner
- Fondren & West Bellfort
- Bissonnet & Wilcrest
- Shepherd & Allen Pkwy & Kirby
- Taylor & Spring & MKT Trail
- Hawthorne & Spur 527 & Holman
- Fannin & Pierce
- Ranchester & Bellaire
- West & Airline
- Bellaire & S Gessner
- 11th & Nicholson
- Patterson & Washington