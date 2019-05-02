HOUSTON — Hundreds of people are injured or killed in auto-pedestrian accidents each year in Houston, according to a study conducted by LINK Houston.

The local nonprofit says between 2013 and 2017, more than 12,000 people were injured or killed in auto-ped crashes.

Below are the most dangerous intersections in Houston, according to LINKHouston.  

  • Long Point & Gessner
  • Fondren & West Bellfort
  • Bissonnet & Wilcrest
  • Shepherd & Allen Pkwy & Kirby
  • Taylor & Spring & MKT Trail
  • Hawthorne & Spur 527 & Holman
  • Fannin & Pierce
  • Ranchester & Bellaire
  • West & Airline
  • Bellaire & S Gessner
  • 11th & Nicholson
  • Patterson & Washington