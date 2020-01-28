HOUSTON — Here's a big traffic alert for drivers in the Galleria/Gulfton area starting this weekend — there are plans in place to close the 610 West Loop both northbound and southbound.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. on Fridays for the entire weekend until 5 a.m. Monday. The first closure is slated for Friday, Jan. 31 but it will happen again for the "next several weekends," warns the Texas Department of Transportation.

KHOU 11 app: Download our new app for traffic alerts

"Crews will be closing all mainlanes of I-610 West Loop NB/ SB at I-69 the next several weekends starting this Friday (Jan. 31) at 9pm until Monday (Feb. 3) at 5am. Seek alternate route to avoid closure impacts."

West Loop closure

KHOU 11

The official detour has southbound drivers getting forced onto I-69/Highway 59/the Southwest Freeway. Northbound drivers will be forced to the frontage road at Westpark where they can continue northbound and get the next onramp near the Galleria.

Expect big traffic backups in the area.

KHOU 11 Traffic Anchor Stephanie Simmons recommends drivers can also use Voss or Chimney Rock, in west Houston, to avoid 610.

Remember you can download the KHOU 11 mobile app for traffic alerts on the go - just make sure you turn on alerts for the Traffic category.

RELATED: View a list of the latest weekend construction closures on Houston TranStar's website

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter