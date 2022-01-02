Texans urged to stay home if roads get icy later this week

"There will be thousands upon thousands of miles of roads that will be extraordinarily dangerous," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned.

AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT crews have been busy pretreating highways in parts of Texas that could get ice when a winter storm arrives later this week. But they're hoping Texans will stay home, if possible.

"Despite efforts with pretreatment, we cannot guarantee 100% that roads won't have unsafe conditions on them," TxDOT Executive Director Marc D. Williams warned at a briefing with other state officials.

TxDOT is deploying around 4,000 people and more than 2,400 pieces of equipment around the state.

Williams says they'll send them where they think impact will be greater, like North Texas.

Icy roads aren't likely in the Greater Houston Area, but if you're traveling out of town, you could run into trouble.

"There's no one skilled enough to drive an automobile in icy conditions. Period," said Texas DPS Director Steven. C. McCraw.

Governor Abbott says TxDOT's materials have been replenished since last winter and the salt reserve is full.

You can find real time road conditions at drivetexas.org.