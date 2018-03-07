HOUSTON – AAA calls today "Terrible Tuesday” as millions of people are hitting the road for the July 4th holiday.

That means more traffic and higher gas prices.

AAA says it's supposed to be the busiest Independence Day travel they've ever recorded. The name “Terrible Tuesday” is a first though.

About 3.4 million Texans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the Fourth of July. That's up almost 6 percent from last year.

Gas prices are also up – an average of 62 cents. So not only are there going be more people on the roads, it's going to cost you more, too.

Most folks up were saying they're not even bothering traveling because of those factors.

