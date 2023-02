Police said the crash was between Highway 90 and Dairy Ashford. Several southbound lanes were closed. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — One person died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land, police said.

The crash involved three vehicles and two of them flipped over, according to police.

The crash impacted several of the southbound lanes of US-59 between Highway 90 and Dairy Ashford Road.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

