HOUSTON — A driver was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Mackinaw late Sunday night.

Witnesses told police the driver had been drinking when he had an argument with someone and took off in his pickup.

The driver was going up and down his street when he eventually left the roadway and crashed into his neighbor’s tree.

The driver apparently died at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle.

