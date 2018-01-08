SUGAR LAND, Texas - In Greater Houston, all drivers know that the smallest roadway snafu can make getting from point A to point B feel like a losing battle, which is why the City of Sugar Land has teamed up with Google in hopes of conquering congestion.

“We do a citizen survey every other year,” said Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, “and their biggest concern has been congestion.”

The City of Sugar Land is the first in South Texas to partner with Waze for their Connected Citizens Program.

Waze is a Google app a driver can download onto a smartphone to collect real-time traffic information. The app then alerts the driver about any problem spots along their route and directs the driver towards the fastest route via GPS.

As of last week, the city is also using Waze, but it’s more of a souped-up government version through the app’s Connected Citizens Program.

The app only sends real-time traffic information to the driver as well as into the City’s Traffic Management Control Center.

“So we see that information, and then we make adjustments to whether we need police on the scene, EMS, fire,” Mayor Zimmerman said.

Waze updates traffic officials every two minutes. They can then use that information to send their own alerts out to citizens.

The data will be collected and eventually analyzed in order to help officials come up with long-term solutions for the biggest traffic problem spots.

“This is just one more tool in the tool kit, if you will. A way to make it a little easier on our public and our citizens and help them manage their time better," Mayor Zimmerman said.

Sugar Land’s partnership with Waze is free and is used in hundreds of other cities around the world to try to ease traffic congestion.

