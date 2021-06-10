Life Flight responds to motorcycle crash in Sugar Land; Southwest Freeway closed heading southbound

Life Flight airlifted the rider to the hospital, and as of 4:50 a.m. the freeway’s southbound lanes remained closed.

The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating a major crash overnight involving a motorcyclist.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on the freeway’s southbound lanes near the Brazos River. The freeway is closed at University Drive. Inbound/northbound lanes are not impacted.

Further details about the wreck itself were not immediately released. It’s believed the motorcyclist crashed and fell off the bike before they were struck by another vehicle, but police have not released any official information.

Life Flight airlifted the rider to the hospital, and as of 4:50 a.m. the freeway’s southbound lanes remained closed.

Detour

Those who need to get over the river will need to take University Drive and connect to 99/Grand Parkway or use Highway 90 heading through the Richmond/Rosenberg area.

Check back for updates to this story and watch KHOU 11 News.