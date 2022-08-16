Deadly crash shuts down all mainlanes of Highway 6 near Highway 90 in Sugar Land

Police said at least one person is dead and another was critically injured.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A deadly crash shut down all mainlanes of Highway 6 near Highway 90 in Sugar Land.

It's unknown what led to this accident, but police said it was a head-on crash.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Police said Highway 6 is expected to be shut down in the area for at least three hours.

