Some Spring residents say road that runs through their community is like a freeway with speeding drivers

Many blame violent crashes and reckless driving on the lack of stop signs. Other neighbors say drivers should just obey traffic laws already in place.

SPRING, Texas — Some residents living in the Bender’s Landing Estates community near Spring say a busy road that runs through their neighborhood is more like a freeway.

A car lost control during a violent Saturday morning crash, taking out a neighbor's fence, and ultimately coming to a stop in a backyard.

Some neighbors blame the recent high-speed wrecks on the road’s lack of stop signs and stoplights.

But others say if drivers followed the current traffic laws, it wouldn’t happen.

The speed limit along the Rayford Road corridor is 35 miles per hour, and for almost three miles along the road that bisects Bender’s Landing Estates, there isn’t a single stop sign or stoplight.

The HOA president says residents are split on their feelings about this: About half of them say things are just fine the way they are; others say it’s made their community dangerous.

“I saw a car rolling through the backyard," resident Lacy Phillips said. "My seven-year-old, she started screaming.”

Home surveillance video shows what happened outside of the Phillips family’s house on Saturday morning from multiple perspectives.

“[The driver] went through here, popped up, and just started rolling," Phillips said. "We built this fence thinking it would stop a car. It can’t stop a car going that fast, out of control.”

Phillips says the driver got out and walked herself to the ambulance and didn’t appear to have any serious injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the crash is not yet complete but once it is, it will be turned over to the district attorney's office.

Another violent crash happened outside of the Phillips' home last year when a Lamborghini was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it wrecked, then burst into flames.

"They actually start the race, sometimes from back there most of the time, it’s right there," Phillips said.

She says she knows how to fix this problem.

“We need stop signs at every intersection going to the back of where it dead ends."

It seems easy enough, but other neighbors don’t agree. Some say crashes like these would happen with or without stop signs.

Montgomery County Precinct Three Commissioner James Noak’s office sent KHOU 11 a statement that reads:

“At this time, the county is reviewing any additional safety modifications that may be implemented along this corridor. This stretch of roadway is well maintained, and the vehicular posted speed limit is adequate for the residential community. Our office is working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, County Engineers Office and the Benders Landing Estates Board regarding all aspects of this irresponsible act.”

“It’s gotten worse over the last three years," Phillips said.