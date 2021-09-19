Deadly crash shuts down northbound lanes of SW Freeway at Westpark

Houston police confirmed this is a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Westpark are closed due to a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority said all traffic is currently being diverted to the service road and eastbound on Westpark Tollway. Tolls are waived at the eastbound Post Oak and Westpark Drive exit ramps.

At this time, we don't have any details on how this crash happened, but police said it happened around 7:30 a.m.

