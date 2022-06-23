Weekend closure: All mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at West Loop

This closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — Houston, brace yourself.

Once again, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the I-610 West Loop will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is part of the continued work to complete the I-610 West Loop/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project.

In addition to this closure, several ramps near this construction area will be closed. List below.

The Texas Department of Transportation also plans to continue construction on the new I-610 northbound bridge over 1-69 and begin demolition on the existing Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to the West Loop southbound, which spans over the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway.

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, crews will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop Friday, June 24 at 9 pm until Monday, June 27 at 5 am. pic.twitter.com/UKdCx89anx — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 23, 2022

Additional road/ramp closures happening this weekend:

Total closure: I-610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to FM-1093/Westheimer Road

-- DETOUR: Traffic should take connector to I-69 southbound feeder; exit Chimney Rock and U-turn at Chimney Rock onto the northbound feeder. Take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound then the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes. Exit Westheimer Rd and traffic should head towards the Westpark Drive exit ramp onto the I-610 northbound feeder. Continue to Westheimer.

Closed until further notice: I-69 Southwest southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound.

-- DETOUR: Exit Fountain View and U-turn at Fountain View; continue to the first available entrance ramp to the northbound mainlanes then continue on the I-69 northbound mainlanes to access the connector ramp to the I-610 southbound mainlanes.

One lane affected: I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest northbound.

Total closure: I-69 Southwest southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock Road