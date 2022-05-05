x
You're going to want to avoid this total freeway closure this weekend

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed this weeked.
Credit: KHOU 11
Southwest Freeway/I-69 at the 610 West Loop in Houston, Texas | File photo from 2019

HOUSTON — Both sides of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop are closing this weekend due to ongoing construction, according to TxDOT.

The closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday. 

Heads up! This same closure will happen every weekend in May through the 23. 

Alternate routes

  • If you're driving southbound on 1-69 Southwest Freeway take the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes, exit Westheimer Road and then U-turn at Westheimer Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto the I-69 southbound mainlanes. 
  • If you're driving northbound on 1-69 Southwest Freeway take the connector to I-610 southbound mainlanes, exit Fournace Pl and then U-turn at Bissonnet Street. Take the next entrance ramp onto I-610 northbound mainlanes then take the connector to I-69 northbound mainlanes. ALTERNATE DETOUR: Take the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes; exit Westheimer Road and U-turn at Westheimer Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound mainlanes.

This closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Other closures you can expect to see this weekend:

  • I-610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westheimer Road — total closure until further notice
  • I-610 West Loop northbound service road from Westpark Drive to Richmond Avenue — total closure starting Friday until 5 a.m. Monday
  • I-69 southwest connector ramp to I-61- West Loop southbound — total closure until further notice
  • I-610 West Loop southbound connector ramp to I-69 Southwest northbound — one alternate lane closed until further notice
  • I-69 Southwest southbound exit ramp to Chimney Rock Road  — closed for about two months.

