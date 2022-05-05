You're going to want to avoid this total freeway closure this weekend

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed this weeked.

HOUSTON — Both sides of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop are closing this weekend due to ongoing construction, according to TxDOT.

The closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Heads up! This same closure will happen every weekend in May through the 23.

Alternate routes

If you're driving southbound on 1-69 Southwest Freeway take the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes, exit Westheimer Road and then U-turn at Westheimer Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto the I-69 southbound mainlanes.

take the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes, exit Westheimer Road and then U-turn at Westheimer Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto the I-69 southbound mainlanes. If you're driving northbound on 1-69 Southwest Freeway take the connector to I-610 southbound mainlanes, exit Fournace Pl and then U-turn at Bissonnet Street. Take the next entrance ramp onto I-610 northbound mainlanes then take the connector to I-69 northbound mainlanes. ALTERNATE DETOUR: Take the connector to I-610 northbound mainlanes; exit Westheimer Road and U-turn at Westheimer Road. Take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound mainlanes.

This closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

