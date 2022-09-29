18-wheeler rollover crash shuts down multiple northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at University

Houston Transtar said the crash scene involves a HAZMAT spill.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — An 18-wheeler rollover crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash scene involves a HAZMAT spill.

No injuries were reported and there were no environmental concerns, but the cleanup will last several hours, officials said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, so if you have plans on heading this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.

