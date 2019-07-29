SUGAR LAND, Texas — All southbound lanes have reopened on the Southwest Freeway near Dairy Ashford after an 18-wheeler overturned Monday afternoon.

The City of Sugar Land said a big rig spilled gas on the Southwest Freeway from Highway 90 to Williams Trace. Police said the truck made an illegal lane change on the freeway and hit a car before overturning.

Officials said no one was injured.

The cleanup resulted in a closure for some of the lanes through the overnight hours. The freeway fully reopened at about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

